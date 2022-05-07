Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 626 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $265.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.26 and a 52 week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

