Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 645 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,495,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.