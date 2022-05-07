Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.22 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.87 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

