Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 595 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.18 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

