Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

