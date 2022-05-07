Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 341.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

