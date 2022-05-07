Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $221,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

