Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.53. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.48.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

