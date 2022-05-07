Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,073 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

