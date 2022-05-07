Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

