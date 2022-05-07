Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.