Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $68,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $7,208,329 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.36. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

