Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

MTN opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average of $294.38. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

