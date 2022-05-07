Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

