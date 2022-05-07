Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBFY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $665.00.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.