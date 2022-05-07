Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 85,743 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 224,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

