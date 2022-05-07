Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

J stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

