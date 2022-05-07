Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

NYSE:DFP opened at $22.69 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

