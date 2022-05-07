Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

PALL opened at $188.80 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $298.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.19.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

