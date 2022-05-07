Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,991 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

