Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 30.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $181.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

