Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after acquiring an additional 98,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 353,779 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 128.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.