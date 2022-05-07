Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,452,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $269.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $268.29 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.