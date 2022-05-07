Michael Wachtel Purchases 1,500 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Michael Wachtel acquired 1,500 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.93 ($18.96) per share, with a total value of A$40,395.00 ($28,447.18).
Michael Wachtel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Wachtel purchased 2,500 shares of SEEK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.46 ($19.34) per share, with a total value of A$68,650.00 ($48,345.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About SEEK (Get Rating)
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.
