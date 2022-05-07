Michael Wachtel Purchases 1,500 Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Stock

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) insider Michael Wachtel acquired 1,500 shares of SEEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.93 ($18.96) per share, with a total value of A$40,395.00 ($28,447.18).

Michael Wachtel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEEK alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Michael Wachtel purchased 2,500 shares of SEEK stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.46 ($19.34) per share, with a total value of A$68,650.00 ($48,345.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. SEEK’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About SEEK (Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.