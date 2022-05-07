HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

