Michelle Draper Sells 50 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $493.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $466.56 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

