Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Sells 1,768 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $35,413.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

WOW opened at $18.83 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 57.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

