Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 253,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

