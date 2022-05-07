Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CHS. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $622.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 81.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 62,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

