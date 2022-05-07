C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of AI opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

