Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.