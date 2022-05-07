Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $72,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $111.91 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

