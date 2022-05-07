Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

