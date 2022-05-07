Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 58,569 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,569 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

