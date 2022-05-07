Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,534 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.99 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

