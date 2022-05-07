Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,575 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 306.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,325,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

ELAT opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.