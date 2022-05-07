Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $307,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

FTXR stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.