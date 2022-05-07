TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 336.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $584.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $639.80 and its 200-day moving average is $632.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

