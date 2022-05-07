Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

