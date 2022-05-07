Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $323,000 Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.86 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.