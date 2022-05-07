Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $18,411,000.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 in the last three months.

NYSE:BROS opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

