Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 458,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $202.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

