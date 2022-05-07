Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADX. Creative Planning increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

