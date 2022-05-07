Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $21,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.