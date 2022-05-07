Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.