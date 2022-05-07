Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $156.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.