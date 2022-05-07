Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,036 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

