Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Wrap Technologies worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

WRAP opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.65. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 314.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

