Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.92 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

