Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,014 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

