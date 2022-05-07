Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,079,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 117,091 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

